'Indian memes are GOAT': Iranian consulate shares clip mocking US' Strait of Hormuz blockade

Hours after the US announced its decision to block the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian consulate in Mumbai re-shared a clip that mocked the move. The Iranian consulate in Mumbai shared a clip mocking the US move to block the Strait of Hormuz. (Screengrab/X@HINDUSTAN_PLUSE)

The video shared was a popular scene from the 2007 Bollywood film ‘Dhamaal’, and made fun of US President Donald Trump imposing a naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway that was already facing disruptions ever since the war began in February. Follow Iran-US war news updates.

The clip showed actor Ritiesh Deshmukh's character trying to escape some men chasing him. The hilarious scene shows him trying to hide behind a door that could easily be accessed from the sides.

The video portrayed the actor's character as the US and those of the men after him as Iran. “Indian memes are GOAT,” the Iranian consulate in Mumbai wrote on X, sharing the clip.

GOAT is a popular slang expanded to Greatest of All Time.