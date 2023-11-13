Rishi Sunak celebrates Diwali with family, calls it ‘a special moment’

British prime minister Rishi Sunak celebrated Deepawali along with his wife Akshata Murty and his daughters at 10 Downing Street in London on Sunday.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, his wife Akshata Murty and their daughters lay diyas outside 10 Downing Street for the celebrations to mark Diwali. (AFP)

Sunak took to Instagram to share the pictures of the celebration where the family can be seen lighting the diyas (lamps). Murty, in an ode to Indian culture, donned a royal blue saree for the festival. Their daughters Krishna and Anoushka were also dressed in ethnic attire for at-home Diwali celebrations.

“A special moment for me to be celebrating Diwali with my family on the steps of No.10. Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating here in the UK and around the world,” Sunak wrote while sharing photos on the social media platform.

Earlier, Sunak also met external affairs minister S Jaishankar at 10 Downing Street where the latter extended Diwali wishes on behalf of prime minister Narendra Modi. Jaishankar along with his wife Kyoko Jaishankar presented a lord Ganesha statue and a cricket bat signed by former Indian skipper Virat Kohli to the UK PM.

The official handle of the UK Prime Minister shared the pictures from their meeting on X and wrote, “The Prime Minister @RishiSunak welcomed @DrSJaishankar to Downing Street this evening. Together they expressed their very best wishes as Indian communities around the world begin #Diwali celebrations.”

Earlier on November 9, the UK PM also hosted a special event for the Hindu community. “Tonight Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed guests from the Hindu community to Downing Street ahead of Diwali – a celebration of the triumph of light over darkness. Shubh Diwali to everyone across the UK and around the world celebrating this weekend!” Sunak's office said in a social media post.

The social media post was accompanied by images of Sunak and Murty lighting traditional lamps, or diyas, at their official residence.

Rishi Sunak is a practising Hindu. During their recent visit to India for the G20 Summit, the couple offered prayers at the Akshardham Temple in New Delhi.