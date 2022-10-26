Why Suella Braverman? Rishi Sunak defends pick whose India remarks sparked row

Indian-origin new UK prime minister Rishi Sunak defended re-appointing Suella Braverman as home secretary days after she quit the government led by Liz Truss.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the new PM of doing a "grubby deal" with Suella Braverman to become the prime minister, saying, "He's so weak, he's done a grubby deal trading national security because he was scared to lose another leadership election - there's a new Tory at the top but as always with them party first, country second."

Rishi Sunak argued that bringing Suella Braverman back into cabinet brought "experience and stability" to government.

“The home secretary made an error of judgment but she recognised that, she raised the matter and she accepted her mistake,” Rishi Sunak said.

Opposition parties are calling for investigations into Suella Braverman's appointment "including any promises Rishi Sunak made to her behind closed doors".

Suella Braverman had quit from the home secretary position and had admitted committing a "technical infringement" of the rules by sending an official document to someone not authorised to receive it in a resignation letter.

"I have made a mistake; I accept responsibility; I resign," she wrote. Suella Braverman also hinted at disagreements wtih Liz Truss over immigration policy. Suella Braverman's remark on Indian immigrants had sparked a row earlier.

“I do have some reservations. Look at migration in this country – the largest group of people who overstay are Indian migrants," she had said.

