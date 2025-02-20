Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Risk of asteroid hitting Earth reduces from highest-ever impact probability

PA_Media |
Feb 20, 2025 06:12 PM IST

Space rock 2024 YR4, estimated to be 130 to 300 feet wide (40 to 100 metres), now has a 1.5% chance of colliding with Earth in December 2032.

The risk of a huge asteroid hitting Earth has dropped after Nasa reported its highest-ever impact probability for an object of its size. Space rock 2024 YR4, estimated to be 130 to 300 feet wide (40 to 100 metres), now has a 1.5% chance of colliding with Earth in December 2032, the agency said.

The risk of 2024 YR4 colliding with Earth has reduced (Alamy/PA)
The risk of 2024 YR4 colliding with Earth has reduced (Alamy/PA)

On Tuesday, Nasa put the impact probability at 3.1%, the highest ever recorded for an object of its size. It is too soon to know where it might land if it did hit Earth. However, the UK is not within the current predicted “impact risk corridor”, which is the area where the asteroid could land, according to the International Asteroid Warning Network (IAWN).

This corridor stretches across the eastern Pacific Ocean, northern South America, the Atlantic Ocean, Africa, the Arabian Sea, and South Asia, the IAWN said. If the asteroid hits it could cause “severe blast damage” as far as 50 km (31 miles) from the impact site, scientists say. Experts expect the probability of collision will change as more observations are made. There is a 0.8% chance the asteroid will impact the moon, Nasa said. The asteroid was first spotted in December by a telescope in Chile.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On