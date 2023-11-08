Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / ‘Risk of nuclear weapon use’: Russia's top security official warns US, allies

‘Risk of nuclear weapon use’: Russia's top security official warns US, allies

ByHT News Desk
Nov 08, 2023 12:06 PM IST

Nikolai Patrushev also claimed Ukraine attempted to attack three nuclear power plants in Russia.

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev on Wednesday warned that the Western destructive policy increases the risk of the use of nuclear, chemical or biological weapons.

Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev speaks.(AP)

"The natural consequence of the United States' destructive policies is the deterioration in the global security," Patrushev, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, was quoted as saying by state news agency TASS.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"The risk that nuclear, chemical and biological weapons will be used is increasing," Patrushev said, adding, "The international arms control regime has been undermined."

Nikolai Patrushev also claimed Ukraine attempted to attack three nuclear power plants in Russia. “Moldova is on the path to losing its sovereignty, and risks becoming another victim of the Western colonialism,” he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
chemical russia ukraine war
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP