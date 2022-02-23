Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Robbery turns into hostage situation at Apple store in Amsterdam, police on scene

Updated on Feb 23, 2022 12:43 AM IST
AFP |

A man with a firearm was in the vicinity of an Amsterdam shop, police in the Netherlands said Tuesday adding that officers had surrounded the scene, reportedly an Apple store on a downtown square.

"There is someone with a firearm in/near the shop in question, the police are on site with many (specialist) units to get the situation under control," the Amsterdam police department said in a statement on Twitter.

The alleged robbery later turned into a hostage situation, according to Dutch public broadcaster NOS.

Images on social media showed a gunman holding an unarmed man at gunpoint, local media reported, and several witnesses heard gunshots inside the Apple Store and according to the AT5 outlet.

