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Roche posts higher sales on growth scross pharma, diagnostics units

Roche reiterated its full-year guidance and said it is prepared to launch its giredestrant breast-cancer pill later this year.

Published on: Oct 22, 2026, 12:30:39 IST
WSJ
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Roche Holding reported higher sales for the third quarter on growth in its pharmaceuticals and diagnostics units, as the drugmaker works to secure approval for its new breast-cancer and multiple-sclerosis pills.

Roche Holding reported higher sales for the third quarter.
Roche Holding reported higher sales for the third quarter.

The Swiss group said Thursday that third-quarter sales came to 16.13 billion Swiss francs ($19.57 billion) compared with 14.92 billion francs for the same period last year. Analysts polled by Visible Alpha had forecast quarterly sales at 15.78 billion francs.

Roche said sales grew 7% when excluding currency changes, with increases in both its pharma and diagnostics divisions.

Higher sales for top-selling drugs such as Ocrevus for multiple sclerosis, Hemlibra for hemophilia, and Vabysmo for eye diseases helped Roche’s core pharma business deliver top-line growth of 8%, the company said. Meanwhile, the group’s diagnostics division posted a 5% rise in quarterly sales, with demand for core lab and pathology systems offsetting a hit from China’s healthcare-pricing reforms.

Roche reiterated its full-year guidance, which calls for increases in both sales and core earnings per share when excluding currency movements.

The company said it is fully prepared to launch its giredestrant breast-cancer pill later this year, and is nearing approval of its fenebrutinib tablet for multiple sclerosis.

Write to Adrià Calatayud at adria.calatayud@wsj.com

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Home/World News/Roche Posts Higher Sales On Growth Scross Pharma, Diagnostics Units
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