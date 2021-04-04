IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Rocket falls near Iraqi base hosting US contractors
In this Jan. 13, 2020 file photo, U.S. Soldiers stand at a site of Iranian bombing at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar, Iraq. (AP)
In this Jan. 13, 2020 file photo, U.S. Soldiers stand at a site of Iranian bombing at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar, Iraq. (AP)
world news

Rocket falls near Iraqi base hosting US contractors

Initial investigations showed that the target of the attack was to strike Balad airbase, north of Baghdad, Iraqi officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters | , Tikrit, Iraq
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 05:17 PM IST

A rocket fell on Sunday in a rural area close to an Iraqi military air base hosting some U.S. contractors, but there were no casualties, Iraqi security officials said.

Initial investigations showed that the target of the attack was to strike Balad airbase, north of Baghdad, but the rocket fell short and hit the village of al-Bu Asi just southeast, they said.

No group immediately claimed the attack, but armed groups that some Iraqi officials have said are backed by Iran have claimed similar incidents in the past.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states iraq airbase
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP