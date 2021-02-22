Rockets target US embassy in Iraqi capital, says report
At least three rockets targeted the US embassy on Monday in the high-security Green Zone of Iraq's capital Baghdad, local security sources told AFP.
One of them fell within the perimeter of the Green Zone but others landed in surrounding residential neighbourhoods, the security sources said.
The attack is the third in a week to target Western diplomatic, military or commercial installations in Iraq after months of relative calm.
Stormy Daniels appeal rejected by Supreme Court in defamation suit against Trump
- A federal appeals court threw out the suit, saying Stormy Daniels’s allegations fell short of meeting the standard for defamation under Texas law.
- Republicans filed the appeals in October, seeking to help Donald Trump’s re-election bid.
