The attack is the third in a week to target Western diplomatic, military or commercial installations in Iraq after months of relative calm.(File photo. Representative image)
world news

Rockets target US embassy in Iraqi capital, says report

One of them fell within the perimeter of the Green Zone but others landed in surrounding residential neighbourhoods, the security sources said.
AFP
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:25 PM IST

At least three rockets targeted the US embassy on Monday in the high-security Green Zone of Iraq's capital Baghdad, local security sources told AFP.

One of them fell within the perimeter of the Green Zone but others landed in surrounding residential neighbourhoods, the security sources said.

The attack is the third in a week to target Western diplomatic, military or commercial installations in Iraq after months of relative calm.


In this file photo former US President Donald Trump speaks to the media prior to departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, in September 2020, as he travels to Ohio. (AFP)
world news

Trump could declare himself 2024 presidential nominee in speech: Report

By Yashwant Raj
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:31 PM IST
Trump is scheduled to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of conservatives considered to be an essential stop over for Republicans with presidential aspirations. The former president will declare himself the “presumptive” nominee for 2024, an Axios report said
Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's nominee for Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), testifies during a Senate Committee on the Budget hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP)
world news

Key senators oppose Neera Tanden’s nomination as Biden’s budget czar

By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:22 PM IST
Tanden has faced opposition for sharp and sometimes offensive remarks she made over the last four years, especially against Republicans, but not sparing non-Republicans either. She called Senator Collins “the worst”; and Senator Mitch McConnell, the top Republican “Moscow Mitch” and “Voldemort”.
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, U.S., February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner(REUTERS)
world news

Joe Biden raised $22 million for transition, tripling Donald Trump’s total

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:01 PM IST
President Joe Biden raised $22.1 million to pay for the costs of his transition, far exceeding the $6.5 million his predecessor raised four years ago, according to data released Monday by the Government Services Administration.
"Many countries around the world are waiting for the distribution to happen as they have been watching vaccination programmes beginning and scaling in high income countries," Dr Swaminathan said. (Reuters)
world news

WHO chief scientist says India's first shipment under COVAX likely this week

PTI, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:51 PM IST
"Not in the next couple of months. This week. (I think) today or tomorrow, the first shipment from India, from the Serum Institute, will be going out to at least 25 or 30 countries," Soumya Swaminathan said.
American flags hang outside of the New York Stock Exchange in New York. (AP)
world news

A day that will live in infamy: US nears 500,000th Covid-19 death

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:38 PM IST
About 19% of total global coronavirus deaths have occurred in the United States, an outsized figure given that the nation accounts for just 4% of the world's population.
The CDC said Covid-19 vaccination of educators should be considered as an additional mitigation measure to be added when available, although not required for reopening schools.(AP file photo)
world news

Teachers may play role in in-school Covid-19 transmission: US CDC

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:09 PM IST
An investigation involving about 2,600 students and 700 staff members of a Georgia school district's elementary schools showed nine clusters of Covid-19 cases involving 13 educators and 32 students at six elementary schools, the CDC said.
"The end is in sight and a wretched year will give way to a spring and summer that is very different and incomparably better to the picture we see today," Boris Johnson said.(AFP)
world news

Prime minister Boris Johnson sets out plan for fully reopening UK in June

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:06 PM IST
The relaxation of England’s third national lockdown will begin with schools returning for all pupils on March 8, followed by outdoor gatherings of either six people or two households outdoors from March 29.
The premier is weighing whether to make changes to Italy’s three-tiered system of restrictions based on regional conditions.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Italy extends ban on movement between regions until late march

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:51 PM IST
A cabinet meeting chaired by Draghi prolonged travel curbs between regions until March 27 and maintained a 10 p.m. curfew, according to a statement. The government also introduced a ban on visits between households in the highest-risk areas.
Qiu, a former reporter with the weekly Economic Observer, had 2.5 million followers on China's Twitter-like platform Weibo when he published two posts on Friday that suggested a commander survived the clashes because he was the highest-ranking officer there.(Yahoo)
world news

Chinese blogger detained over posts on casualties in Galwan clash

Posted by Prashasti SinghANI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:33 PM IST
The Nanjing Bureau of Public Security said on Saturday that Qiu Ziming, 38, was charged with "picking quarrels and provoking trouble", a vague crime that carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.
FILE PHOTO: A combination photo shows Adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels speaking in New York City, and U.S. President Donald Trump speaking in Washington, Michigan, U.S. on April 16, 2018 and April 28, 2018 respectively. . REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid (L) REUTERS/Joshua Roberts (R)/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Stormy Daniels appeal rejected by Supreme Court in defamation suit against Trump

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:52 PM IST
  • A federal appeals court threw out the suit, saying Stormy Daniels’s allegations fell short of meeting the standard for defamation under Texas law.
In this file photo a Boeing 777/200 of United Airlines is seen at the gate at Denver International Airport (DIA) on July 30, 2020, in Denver, Colorado.(AFP)
world news

UK temporarily bans some Boeing 777s from its airspace after Denver incident

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:45 PM IST
"After issues this weekend, Boeing B777s with Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 series engines will be temporarily banned from entering the UK airspace," UK transport minister Grant Shapps said on twitter on Monday.
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is accused of slandering a Russian World War Two veteran, stands inside a defendant dock during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia.(Reuters)
world news

EU prepares sanctions on four Russians over Navalny, diplomats say

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:44 PM IST
Despite calls by Navalny's closest aides for the EU to target members of Russia's business elite close to Putin, EU governments have argued in favour of targeting senior officials because such sanctions can better withstand legal challenges.
According to IMF forecasts, by the end of 2022, per capita income for central and eastern Europe would be 3.8% below pre-crisis projections, compared with a shortfall of just 1.3% for advanced EU economies.(Reuters)
world news

IMF says Covid-19 might widen wealth differences in Europe

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:42 PM IST
Economists have warned that such divergence would make the economic management of the EU, including the monetary policy of the European Central Bank more difficult and would increase the risk of crises down the road.
The Supreme Court on Oct. 28 refused to fast-track the case for a pre-election ruling(AFP)
world news

US Supreme Court turns away Republican appeals on Presidential election rules

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:35 PM IST
  • Republicans filed the appeals in October, seeking to help Donald Trump’s re-election bid.
