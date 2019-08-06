e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Aug 06, 2019

Rolls-Royce CEO says company ready for a no-deal Brexit if needed

Rolls Royce said it was prepared to cope with the fallout from a disorderly Brexit

world Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:10 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
Warren East, CEO of Rolls- Royce.
Warren East, CEO of Rolls- Royce.(REUTERS Photo)
         

Britain’s Rolls Royce said it was prepared to cope with the fallout from a disorderly Brexit after the aero-engine maker spent around 100 million pounds to increase inventory among other preparations, its chief executive said.

“We’ve grown the amount of inventory that we have, inventory and other measures to deal with issues around Brexit, totalling around 100 million pounds ($122 million) at the moment,” Warren East told BBC Radio.

“We would obviously prefer a deal because that is the best way of providing certainty for business but we’ve always been prepared for a no-deal of some kind.”

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 12:59 IST

tags
more from world
top news
    trending topics
    Parliament Live UpdatesJammu and KashmirArticle 370India vs West IndiesAmit Shah
    don't miss