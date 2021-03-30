Home / World News / Romania: Protesters march against Covid-19 restrictions in Bucharest amid rising infections
world news

Romania: Protesters march against Covid-19 restrictions in Bucharest amid rising infections

More than a thousand people gathered in the capital, Bucharest, sounding horns and chanting “Freedom!” as they marched to the government headquarters in central Victory Square.
AP | , Bucharest
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 01:44 AM IST
The new restrictions include an 8pm curfew and, in hard-hit areas, shorter shopping hours. In picture - Protests in downtown Bucharest.(AP)

Anti-restriction protesters took to the streets in several Romanian cities Monday against new pandemic measures that came into force a day earlier amid rising Covid-19 infections.

More than a thousand people gathered in the capital, Bucharest, sounding horns and chanting “Freedom!” as they marched to the government headquarters in central Victory Square. One man was detained by police after refusing to identify himself for not wearing a face mask.

Smaller protests were held in other parts of the country. The demonstrations were largely organized by the far-right AUR Party, which has spoken out against pandemic restrictions and supported a number of recent anti-vaccination protests.

Party leader George Simion, who has called on people to protest across the country every day this week, attended the Bucharest demonstration.

The new restrictions include an 8pm curfew and, in hard-hit areas, shorter shopping hours.

On Monday Romania recorded its highest number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units — almost 1,400 — since the pandemic started, and roughly another 12,000 people infected with Covid-19 are receiving regular hospital care.

So far, the country — which has a population of more than 19 million — has recorded more than 940,000 confirmed infections, 23,234 have died, and almost three million shots of vaccine have been administered.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

US Capitol riot suspect wore 'I Was There' shirt when arrested

American Airlines to put most jets back in service as travel rebounds

US President Joe Biden says 90% of adults eligible for vaccine from April 19

Canadian panel recommends pausing AstraZeneca vaccine for people under 55 years
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus covid-19 restriction romania bucharest
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP