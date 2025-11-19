Search
Romania scrambles fighter jets after drone enters airspace amid Russia's Ukraine assault

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Nov 19, 2025 01:02 pm IST

The drone was first detected entering Romania and flying roughly eight kilometres between Periprava and Chilia Veche before exiting back into Ukraine

Romania scrambled fighter jets early Wednesday after an attack drone violated its airspace during Russia's ongoing strikes on Ukraine, the country’s defence ministry said.

The incursion comes amid Russia's fresh strikes on Ukraine.(X/@sentedefender)
The incursion comes amid Russia's fresh strikes on Ukraine.(X/@sentedefender)

According to Romanian authorities, two German Eurofighter Typhoons and two Romanian F-16s were launched from Mihail Kogalniceanu and Campia Turzii Air Bases after the drone crossed into Romanian territory in the morning.

The aircraft was first detected entering Romania and flying roughly eight kilometres between Periprava and Chilia Veche in Tulcea County before exiting back into Ukraine. From there, the drone crossed into Moldova before reentering Romanian airspace and heading toward Foltești in Galați County, where its radar signal was ultimately lost by the Romanian Air Force.

In a press release, the defence ministry said the drone “reappeared intermittently on radar for approximately 12 minutes” amid Russian air strikes near Romania’s border with Ukraine. It added that “no cases of aircraft impact with the ground have been reported.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia launched more than 470 drones and 48 missiles in overnight attacks on Ukraine, describing the barrage as one of the most intensive in recent weeks.

