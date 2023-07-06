Ron DeSantis faces firestorm for defending LGBTQ+ attack ad: A risky political move?

Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor, and potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate, has defended a video released by his supporters that criticizes Donald Trump for his supposed support towards the LGBTQ+ community. Speaking on conservative influencer Tomi Lahren's OutKick show, DeSantis expressed his views on the former president's stance on gender ideology.

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis talks to reporters after walking in the Fourth of July Parade in the rain in Merrimack, New Hampshire, U.S., July 4, 2023. (REUTERS)

During the interview, DeSantis stated, "I think identifying Donald Trump as really being a pioneer in injecting gender ideology into the mainstream... that he was having men compete against women in his beauty pageants, I think that's totally fair game." The video in question had juxtaposed footage of Trump expressing support for LGBTQ+ citizens and DeSantis being portrayed in an ultra-macho manner, interspersed with figures like Achilles and Tommy Shelby.

The video divided people and critics, including Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, called out the video's attempt to prove "manhood" by using questionable imagery. On CNN's State of the Union, Buttigieg questioned the motives behind the video, asking, "Who are you trying to help? Who are you trying to make better off?"

Caitlyn Jenner, a transgender television personality and member of the conservative movement, voiced her disapproval of the video. She condemned DeSantis, claiming he had "hit a new low" and asserting that attacking integral members of the conservative movement would not lead to success in future elections.

The controversial video, shared by the DeSantis War Room Twitter account, drew attention for contrasting Trump's statements in support of LGBTQ+ rights with DeSantis' portrayal as an embodiment of traditional masculinity. It also highlighted news headlines emphasizing the governor's signing of what was described as the "most extreme slate of anti-trans laws in modern history."

Despite criticism from both Trump supporters and LGBTQ+ campaigners, DeSantis stood firm in his defense. He stressed his commitment to protecting the rights of girls and women athletes, claiming that his state was fighting against gender ideology.

According to recent data from FiveThirtyEight, Donald Trump is currently leading the national support in preliminary Republican primary surveys with 51.9 percent. In comparison, Ron DeSantis trails behind with 23.8 percent.

With the 2024 presidential nomination on the line, DeSantis aims to position himself as a formidable challenger to Trump's influence. The political landscape is abuzz with speculation about the motivations behind DeSantis' defense of the video and the potential implications for his political future.