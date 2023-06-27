Royal experts reveal why Prince Harry ‘can’t get a reaction' from Queen Camilla

Royal experts have shed light on Queen Camilla's composed reaction towards Prince Harry and his recent allegations. Camilla Tominey, a renowned royal commentator and expert, revealed intriguing details about the Queen Consort's attitude. Britain's Queen Camilla looks on as she attends day five of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, in Berkshire, England, Saturday June 24, 2023. ( AP/PTI)(AP06_24_2023_000234A)(AP)

According to Tominey, Queen Camilla is not one to hold grudges, displaying a remarkable level of resilience. This insight was further supported by a former employee of the Duchess, who emphasized Camilla's stoicism even in challenging situations. The employee recalled past incidents when Camilla faced public backlash and remained unwavering. Her admirable quality, it seems, lies in her sense of humor.

The Marchioness of Lansdowne, known to be one of Queen Camilla's closest friends, also shared her perspective on the matter. While acknowledging that the accusations bother and hurt Camilla, the Marchioness emphasized that she refuses to let it affect her. Camilla's philosophy is simple: "Don't make a thing of it, and it will settle down. Least said, soonest mended."

These insights emerged in response to Prince Harry's recent allegations against Queen Camilla. In his candid revelations, the Duke of Sussex claimed that stories were planted by Prince Charles and Camilla's team, targeting him, his wife Meghan Markle, and their children. Prince Harry expressed his belief that Camilla and his father would take advantage of any opportunity given to them.

Despite the serious allegations, Queen Camilla's composed response has surprised many. Her ability to remain unfazed by the accusations is a testament to her strength and unwavering character. While some may expect a heated reaction, Camilla's calm demeanor and refusal to engage in public confrontations demonstrate her wisdom and grace.

Royal experts and insiders agree that Queen Camilla's approach of not making a fuss is key to maintaining stability within the monarchy. By choosing to let time heal wounds and not exacerbate the situation, she aims to foster harmony and unity among the royals.