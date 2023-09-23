News / World News / King Charles gives Prince Harry ‘ultimatum’: ‘Want to repair relationship'

King Charles gives Prince Harry 'ultimatum': 'Want to repair relationship'

By Mallika Soni
Sep 23, 2023

Prince Harry has said that he hopes to reconcile with his father King Charles.

Relations between Prince Harry and his father King Charles have deteriorated since the Duke of Sussex his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their roles as working royals in 2020. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have since moved to California. While Prince Harry has said that he hopes to reconcile with his father, a report claimed that the king gave Prince Harry an “ultimatum” if he ever wants to truly fix things with his dad.

Royal Family: Britain's King Charles III looks on. (AFP)
“[Charles] will always be there for [Harry] but draws the line at public slanging matches,” a royal insider told British news outlet Bella Magazine. “If the talks take place, the King will make it very clear that there will be absolutely no private family business discussed in public moving forward. Staff are trying to fine-tune the details," the insider added.

However, it is unclear whether Prince Harry and King Charles met up while Harry was in Europe for the Invictus Games. At the closing ceremony, Prince Harry said, "We've all witnessed the true impact sport has had on your recovery. But you will never truly know the impact your actions this week have had on millions of people around the world. You have opened people’s hearts, through your vulnerability, through your resilience and your sheer abilities. You have shown us that joy can emerge from struggle."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family and have spoken about their experience since- sitting down with Oprah Winfrey, releasing a Netflix documentary, and Prince Harry's memoir, “Spare".

The royal family did not response to stories shared by the couple except addressing the allegations of racism toward Prince Archie while Meghan Markle was pregnant with him.

It remains to be seen whether Prince Harry and King Charles sort their problems out.

