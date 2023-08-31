News / World News / King Charles won't let Prince Harry- Meghan back into royal family because…

King Charles won't let Prince Harry- Meghan back into royal family because…

Mallika Soni
Aug 31, 2023

The monarch will never let the Duke and Duchess of Sussex back into the royal family as he feels it is “good riddance”.

King Charles has had enough of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s behavior over the past three years, a royal expert claimed. The monarch will never let the Duke and Duchess of Sussex back into the royal family as he feels it is “good riddance” Esther Krakue said sharing her views on King Charles’ response to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s behavior.

Britain's King Charles III arrives to inspect Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, at the gates of Balmoral.(AFP)

“For the longest time, the British public weren’t happy to pay for the Sussexes. Especially when the mood soured about their public persona and public profile. It seemed particularly in the case of Meghan, all they were doing was complaining. Being a member of the royal family is a huge privilege, but it comes with responsibilities, a sense of duty, and the couple never got that," Esther Krakue said.

The expert continued, “I think King Charles knows that, because that is probably the case, they will never return to active royal life. Good riddance. Prince Harry and Prince Andrew find themselves in a similar situation in that there are no roles for them back in the royal family.”

King Charles has been more “decisive” of late, the royal expert said, adding, “[Charles] is more determined to have the royal family to be the way he looks like under his leadership. That was where it ended. Harry and Meghan Markle have no place within the royal family. Queen Elizabeth’s passing will be commemorated, and the Sussex’s are nowhere to be found.”

“King Charles knows how the public feels about the Sussex and Prince Andrew. Most people want their titles removed. And if King Charles is reading the room, he knows much of his popularity comes from listening to the public," she said.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

