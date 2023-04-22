At King Charles coronation, Hindu and Sikh peers to be present: Report

Britain's King Charles' coronation is scheduled to be held in May. A report claimed that the historic ceremony is set to incorporate other religions as well. “Muslim, Hindu, Sikh and Jewish peers will present the King with four key pieces of coronation regalia during the ceremony at Westminster Abbey," Times reported.

Britain's King Charles III is seen. (AP)

If this is done, it will the first involvement of non-Christian figures in the crowning of a British monarch. The report claimed that along with four members of the House of Lords will be part of the main ceremony and members of the Muslim, Hindu, Sikh and Jewish communities will also be present. The peers will be part of the “faith procession” although they may not speak or read blessings at the ceremony, the report claimed.

As per Times, the representatives from different faiths in the coronation ceremony is an attempt to reflect the changing demographics of the UK. Although, the Daily Mail earlier reported that Church leaders are resisting the role of other faith leaders in King Charles' coronation ceremony saying that it is traditionally an Anglican ceremony. King Charles could also hold a separate ceremony in which other faith leaders would play an active role, the report claimed.

