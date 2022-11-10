This is how King Charles responded when eggs were thrown at him by a man

A man has been arrested after eggs were thrown at King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla during a visit to York. Before throwing the eggs, the 23-year-old was heard shouting "this country was built on the blood of slaves" as he was restrained.

The man, a University of York student, was held and remains in custody. Amid the incident which occurred on the second day of the royal visit to Yorkshire, people in the crowd started chanting "God save the King" and "shame on you" at the demonstrator.

But King Charles continued shaking hands with dignitaries including the Lord Mayor as the eggs flew in his direction only pausing briefly to look at the cracked shells on the ground.

Lip reader Jeremy Freeman told the Mirror what he believes King Charles III said following the incident. Jeremy Freeman said that just after the eggs were thrown, King Charles III continued to shake hands with a lady in a red hat, nonchalantly telling her "pleased to meet you".

He then added, "it's fine, let's carry on".

A few seconds later, the monarch can be seen turning to a protection officer and asking, "Everything alright?"

Jeremy believes the officer tells him: "He's been taken care of."

