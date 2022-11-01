Prince William 'has barely spoken to' his brother Harry because…

Prince Harry's relationship with his brother Prince William has further damaged owing to the Duke of Sussex' much-anticipated memoir titled 'Spare'. Even before the release of the book, Prince William has "barely spoken" to Prince Harry, the Sun reported.

Publisher of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' said that the book will be "full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief", promising "raw, unflinching honesty".

But since the announcement of the release date, Prince William has barely said a word to Harry, The Sun reported.

The book was initially due to be published by the end of 2022, however, following Queen Elizabeth II's death, Prince Harry reportedly toned down the content of the book.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties in 2020 which began a rift between the couple and the royal family. The relationship further strained as the couple continued interviews and comments denouncing the royal family.

Earlier, royal expert Katie Nicholl told Us Weekly, “[When Harry stepped back from his royal duties], it was very difficult for William, and I think that’s partly why this rift hasn’t been resolved, because, you know, William can’t completely forgive Harry for what he’s done."

