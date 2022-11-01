Prince Harry would be "absolutely devastated" if King Charles III decides to cut inactive royals such as himself and Prince Andrew from the Councillors of state position. The position allows a royal member with powers to act as regents in the event the monarch is ill, abroad or otherwise unable to carry out royal duties.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: How Prince Harry's staff reacted to his memoir's ‘disastrous’ first draft

Royal commentator and British journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti said about the possible changes that, "There is some rumour or discussion about whether or not he will change the rules over who can deputise for the monarch, for example in cases where the monarch is incapacitated through health.

Read more: Harry, Meghan would be happy to attend King Charles' coronation: ‘PR moment’

The commentator said that Prince Harry will be devastated if the decision is taken but it is understandable.

Read more: Does Prince Harry want to be king?: Why royal biographer asked this question

"And that would be understandable if he did push to do that and have it cleared through Parliament, because just on a practical level, which means we put personal and emotional concerns aside, it doesn't seem to make sense that someone who lives in America would be anywhere in the line for actually deputising for the King of the United Kingdom, it doesn't make sense."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Kate Middleton ‘stressed and anxious’ because…: What royal expert said

On King Charles III's decision, the royal commentator said, “I think that generally speaking, we will see him doing things in his own style, not just to stamp his own personality on the role and the era - although in part it may be because of that - but also because circumstances are different.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON