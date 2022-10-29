Meghan Markle ‘never wanted to stay’ in royal family as she…: Royal biographer

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle never wanted to stay in the royal family, a royal expert has claimed. Meghan Markle left the royal family because “she never wanted to stay” in the first place, royal biographer Tom Bower said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meghan Markle “wanted the money” and the “status” of being in the royal family, the biographer further said.

Read more: Kate Middleton feels her relationship with Meghan Markle is marred as…

“That’s exactly why she left,” he added.

“She wanted the label, she wanted the title, she wanted the money – she didn’t get so much money – but she did get the status. And now she’s set on building herself up in America," Tom Bower said.

Read more: ‘Instigator’ Camilla thought Kate wasn’t ‘worthy’ of Prince William as…

The comments by the royal biographer come at a time when reports suggest that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may snub a Christmas invitation from the royal family as relations between the couple and the royal family continue to deteriorate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prince Harry's tell-all memoir ‘Spare’ is also set to release in January next year, that could further strain the relationship between the Sussexes and the royal family, reports have said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON