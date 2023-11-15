Prince Harry was seen as 'threat to crown': Real reason why he left royal family

Prince Harry was viewed as a “threat to the crown”, a new book by royal biographer Omid Scobie claimed citing this as the real reason why the Duke of Sussex left the royal family along with his wife Meghan Markle. The book focuses on the institution and it's fight for survival- containing bombshell claims about the Sussexes. An excerpt from it has been published by US-based PEOPLE magazine which shed more light on the relationship between Prince Harry, King Charles and Prince William. Britain's Prince Harry is seen.(AP)

Prince Harry was viewed as a "threat to the crown" before he quit the royal family and the UK in early 2020. Prince Harry wanted the ability to think freely, the book claimed.

"These are probably sad realisations that will be had far too late in the journey. In the eyes of some within the institution, Harry is a threat to the crown. His freedom to exert his own thinking outside of the confines of the institution has made him the enemy," it said.

On Prince William the book said that he "doesn't want to know" his younger brother, who he believes has been 'brainwashed an army of therapists'.

The book claimed "[William] believes Harry and Meghan blindsided the family, even the Queen, with their public complaints and their 'oh so California' self-importance (an opinion he has repeatedly voiced in various ways to friends and aides during the past two years). Convinced Harry's been brainwashed by an 'army of therapists', William says he no longer even recognises his own brother, a source said."

Following Queen Elizabeth's death, the book claimed that “Harry hadn’t spoken to his father much that year, but this was not the time for any father-and-son tension. Charles told him he and Camilla were about to leave Dumfries House for Balmoral, where Princess Anne was already by the Queen’s side. He told Harry to make his way to Scotland immediately.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON