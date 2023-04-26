Prince William-Harry feud: Kate Middleton 'heavily' affected, wants to…

Kate Middleton is "heavily" affected by the ongoing feud between Prince William and Prince Harry, royal author Christopher Andersen claimed. In the earlier years of her marriage to Prince William, Kate Middleton was often be seen sharing the stage with her brother-in-law at public events.

Prince Harry in his memoir ‘Spare’ reiterated that his relationship with Kate Middleton was special referring to her as the “sister he'd never had and always wanted”. Christopher Andersen said that the rift between Harry and William has had a significant impact on her but she has been trying to contain its effect.

“When it comes to acting the part of someone who seems totally unfazed by all the drama swirling around her, Kate really delivers the most convincing performance,” he said.

“She never lets her guard down the way the other three do. But you know, Kate and Harry always had a special bond, and I believe the rift between the brothers weighs on her more heavily than people realise,” the royal author added.

Christopher Andersen also suggested that Kate Middleton has played a pivotal part in ensuring that the two brothers put their differences aside.

“Kate certainly had to have talked Prince William into making that appearance with his brother outside Kensington Palace. William certainly was in no mood to make nice with Prince Harry, and by all accounts still isn't. Whenever these four are together, I don't think we have seen anything but forced smiles on all their faces,” he said.

Meanwhile, royal commentator Shannon Felton Spence said Kate Middleton's relationship with her own siblings has inspired her to seek a reconciliation between Harry and William.

“Kate, William and Harry were very close. Catherine wants to mend the relationship between the brothers. Her own family is very close and has a tight-knit unit that includes the spouses and children of each of the Middleton siblings. No one enjoys being estranged from people who they care for. Catherine is not on a group chat encouraging everyone to work it out,” Shannon Felton Spence said.

