‘Every woman has a limit’: Prince Harry slams UK press for failed relationships

Prince Harry said that UK's tabloid press was always ‘third party’ in his relationships, court documents revealed. The Duke of Sussex said that he had always tried to be “the best partner” he could be but “every woman has her limit”, claiming that the tabloid press always became involved in his relationships in an attempt to ruin them. Prince Harry: Britain's Prince Harry arrives in the gardens of Buckingham Palace in London.(AP File)

“Whenever I have been in a relationship, I have always tried to be the best partner that I possibly could, but every woman has her limit. Unfortunately, they are not just in a relationship with me but with the entire tabloid press as a third party. At no point did I have a girlfriend or a relationship with anyone without the tabloids getting involved and ultimately ruining it, or trying to ruin it, using whatever unlawful means at their disposal, Prince Harry said in a witness statement.

Prince Harry also said that the tabloid press felt like it “owned” him, saying, “Despite the common misconception, I was no more than 5% funded by the taxpayer while I was a working royal in the UK, yet it felt as though the tabloid press thought that they owned me absolutely, and deserved to know everything there is to know about me, my life, my movements and the lives of those people who came into my orbit."

Casting him as a “thicko” and a “cheat” the press "played up” headlines against him, he claimed, saying, “As a teenager and in my early twenties, I ended up feeling as though I was playing up to a lot of the headlines and stereotypes that they wanted to place upon me. It was a downward spiral, whereby the tabloids would constantly try and coax me, a ‘damaged’ young man, into doing something stupid that would make a good story and sell lots of newspapers. Looking back on it now, such behaviour on their part is utterly vile.”

