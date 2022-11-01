Kate Middleton ‘stressed and anxious’ because…: What royal expert said

The past two months have brought so much change in Prince William's wife Kate Middleton's life that she has been very stressed and anxious, a royal expert said. Kate Middleton is enduring a “very difficult time” with a “fair bit of stress and anxiety,” royal expert Katie Nicholl said.

Kate Middleton moved her family from Kensington Palace in London to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor just days before the demise of Queen Elizabeth II. The move to Windsor has not been what William and Kate hoped for, Katie Nicholl said.

“They’ve said that themselves…that this hasn’t been the settling period that they had hoped for. Of course, no one could have expected that the Queen would have died just at the start of all that. Very, very difficult times. I think behind the scenes there is a fair bit of stress and anxiety for all of the family," Katie Nicholl said.

Earlier it was reported that Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton will enjoy a quieter time over the next few weeks. The couple has taken the decision owing to their recent hectic schedules, the Daily Express reported, adding that another reason for the reduction of the couple’s schedules is because they want to spend more time with their three children.

In the past as well, the Duke and Duchess limited their appearances during their children’s school holidays.

