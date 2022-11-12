King Charles ‘deeply regrets’ this about Princess Diana’s funeral: ‘Haunts him'

King Charles III "deeply regrets" making his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, walk behind the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana, during her funeral, a royal author claimed.

Christopher Andersen who has written a new book about King Charles titled, "The King: The Life of Charles III" told Us Weekly, "I think it haunts him because it haunts them, and they’ve spoken about it. I’ve written that I believe it’s a form of PTSD."

Noting that Prince Harry still finds it "triggering" to fly into London sometimes, Christopher Andersen explained, "[He said] it reminds him of that day when he had to walk behind the coffin, and they were more or less bullied into doing it by the palace – by the men in gray who really run the palace, the people that Diana used to complain about.”

"[Charles, Earl Spencer], Diana’s brother … has also said that he felt that he was tricked into doing it and regrets it. He said it was like walking through a tunnel of grief,” the author added.

Prince William was 15 and Prince Harry was 12 when their mother Princess Diana was killed in 1997 from injuries she sustained in a car crash. She was 36.

"I think both William and Harry thought, ‘Who are these strangers who never met her?’ So, they were angry about what had happened. And Charles, I think, understands that to some extent he was responsible for them having to suffer through [that]," the author said.

On participating in his mother’s funeral process, Prince Harry had earlier said, "My mother had just died, and I had to walk a long way behind her coffin, surrounded by thousands of people watching me while millions more did on television. I don’t think any child should be asked to do that, under any circumstances. I don’t think it would happen today."

