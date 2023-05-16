Prince William wishes to snub King Charles? Royal expert's strange claim

Prince William has been tipped not to follow in King Charles's footsteps with his own coronation ceremony, royal editor Russell Myers suggested. Following King Charles' crowning, reports suggested that Prince William has begun to plan his own service. The royal editor said that Prince William will take a break from royal tradition to show he is a "modern man" and ready to lead the slimmed-down monarchy. King Charles has been a supported of the same.

Prince William kisses his father King Charles III during his coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London.(AP)

King Charles has earlier signalled that only the most senior members of the royal family will now work on behalf of the Crown. The Palace also released a special coronation photo with many believing that the King has already chosen the senior members.

“These reports about William planning his own Coronation – we've barely caught up on the sleep we were missing from the last one,” the royal editor said.

“It does seem a bit soon, however, William does have a lot on his shoulders. Certainly, he and his family are going to have to be the flag-bearers for the modern monarchy. We're talking about slimmed-down versions, it's not very of them left at the moment because obviously Harry and Meghan have left, we've got Prince Andrew having stepped back because of his involvement with certain affairs,” Myers added.

William will ditch the "glitz and glamour" that the public saw in King Charles's Coronation for a modernised interpretation of the service, the expert claimed, saying, "And now we have William talking about what will it mean to be the monarchy in the modern world. I don't think he will have a coronation anywhere near what we saw with Charles'. We talk about the glitz and the glamour mixed in with the thousand-year-old ceremony – I can't see how he, as a modern man, will want to give that sort of indication of his personality."

A source close to the Prince of Wales suggested earlier that the royal has already started to think about his coronation.

“There is no way he will go down that route or anything like it. He is really thinking, how do we make his coronation feel most relevant in the future? He is mindful of the fact that in 20 years time, or whenever his time comes, how can the coronation be modern but also unifying to the nation and the Commonwealth,” the insider told Sunday Times.

