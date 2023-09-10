News / World News / Watch: Prince Harry loses penalty shootout, bet to German politician. He then…

ByMallika Soni
Sep 10, 2023 07:15 PM IST

Royal Family: Prince Harry failed to convert any of his six shots against a modified goal.

Prince Harry lost a penalty shootout with German defence minister Boris Pistorius on TV without scoring a goal. As the Duke of Sussex is in Duesseldorf to open the Invictus Games, he took on Boris Pistorius and two athletes in the shootout on late-night television. But Prince Harry failed to convert any of his six shots against a modified goal, which included two openings for players to score in the absence of a goalkeeper.

Royal Family: Prince Harry attends the opening of the 6th Invictus Games in Duesseldorf, Germany.(AP)
In the video widely shared on social media, Boris Pistorius, former minister for sport in the German state of Lower Saxony, was seen converting two of his six attempts.

If he lost the shootout, Prince Harry promised to wear a Germany shirt. And he did, donning a scarf of Bundesliga side Mainz when a Nationalmannschaft kit could not be found. The Duke of Sussex put the scarf on and smiled as the crowd cheered on.

Prince Harry joked with the Boris Pistorius "you could manage the national team". The defence minister quipped back "I have enough troubles."

The show took place after Germany's 4-1 loss to Japan. Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 for wounded, injured and sick service members.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

