Royal Family website 'targeted in Russian cyber attack'

The Royal family’s official website went down after being targeted by a cyber attack. Russian hackers claimed responsibility for the same after the website was down for about an hour and a half. No access to the site, systems or content has been gained.

Royal Family Website Hacked: The website was showing an error page.

Russian hacker group Killnet took responsibility for the attack. The pro-Kremlin group has become known for denial of service cyber campaigns against countries supporting Ukraine, particularly NATO countries.

The Royal family’s website was up and running again by midday but the Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the attack.

The Telegraph said in its report, “KillNet attacks don’t cause major damage to websites that they target, but can lead to outages that last for several hours or even days” adding that the group’s leader, known as Killmilk, posted on Telegram at 10.23am on Sunday about the seemingly successful cyber “attack”.

Earlier the newspaper had reported that international cyber-terrorists could target live broadcasts during the King Charles' coronation in May to take the ceremony off the air. Experts had then warned that hackers based in Russia and Iran were thought to be the most capable and likely of launching a cyber attack to disrupt the broadcasting.

In 2011, a plot by hackers to disrupt the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton was foiled by the Met Police.

