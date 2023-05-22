Who is Doria Ragland? Everything to know about Meghan Markle’s mother

Meghan Markle shares a very close relationship with her mother Doria Ragland. Prince Harry and his wife were also accompanied by Meghan's mother as the pair attended a charity awards ceremony by the Ms. Foundation for Women, where Meghan was honoured for her work. The couple later claimed that when they left the event, they were followed by the paparazzi for more than two hours.

Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland.

“Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD [New York Police Department] officers," the spokesperson said.

Here's everything you need to know Doria Ragland:

Earlier Doria Ragland criticised the paparazzi for how they previously approached her, following her daughter’s marriage. “I felt unsafe a lot,” she explained, saying, “I can’t just go walk my dogs, I can’t just go to work. There was always someone there waiting for me, following me to work. I was being stalked by the paparazzi.” Doria Ragland was born in Ohio on 2 September 1956, before she later moved to California. She met Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, in California in the seventies. The couple got divorce in 1981. Currently, Doria Ragland still lives in California, not too far away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home in Montecito. Meghan Markle referred to her mother as a “yoga instructor and social worker” in an article in 2018. In 2020, reports suggested that Doria was appointed the Chief Executive Officer for Loving Kindness Senior Care Management, based in Beverly Hills. Doria Ragland has continued to show her support for her daughter. Doria Ragland celebrated a new milestone in 2019- becoming a grandmother as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child, Archie. The couple said Doria Ragland was “overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild”.

