IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Russia arrests over 1,000 people demanding Navalny's release
A participant holds a placard reading "One for all, all for one" during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.(REUTERS)
A participant holds a placard reading "One for all, all for one" during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.(REUTERS)
world news

Russia arrests over 1,000 people demanding Navalny's release

Russian authorities have mounted a massive effort to stem the tide of demonstrations after tens of thousands of people rallied across the country last weekend in the largest and most widespread show of discontent Russia has seen in years.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 05:06 PM IST

Thousands of people took to the streets Sunday across Russia's vast expanse to demand the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, keeping up a wave of nationwide protests that have rattled the Kremlin. Over 1,000 were detained by police, according to a monitoring group.

Russian authorities have mounted a massive effort to stem the tide of demonstrations after tens of thousands of people rallied across the country last weekend in the largest and most widespread show of discontent Russia has seen in years.

The 44-year-old Navalny, an anti-corruption investigator who is the best-known critic of President Vladimir Putin, was arrested on Jan. 17 upon returning from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. Russian authorities have rejected the accusations.

On Sunday, police detained more than 1,000 people in protests held in cities across Russia's 11 time zones, according to the OVD-Info, a group that monitors arrests.

In Moscow, authorities introduced unprecedented security measures in the city center, closing subway stations near the Kremlin, cutting bus traffic and ordering restaurants and stores to stay closed.

Navalny's team initially called for Sunday's protest to be held on Moscow's Lubyanka Square, home to the main headquarters of the Federal Security Service, which Navalny claims was responsible for his poisoning. After police cordoned off the area around the square, the protest shifted to another central square a mile away. Police deployed in force at that location too, randomly picking up people and putting them into police buses. At least 100 were detained.

But hundreds of others marched across the city center, chanting “Putin, resign!” and Putin, thief!" a reference to an opulent Black Sea estate reportedly built for the Russian leader that was featured in a widely popular video released by Navalny's team.

The city of Novosibirsk in eastern Siberia saw one of the biggest rallies, with thousands marching across the city. About 90 protesters were detained.

In the far eastern port of Vladivostok, more than 100 people were detained after protesters danced on the ice and rallied in the city center.

As part of a multipronged effort by authorities to block the protests, courts have jailed Navalny's associates and activists across the country over the past week. His brother Oleg, top aide Lyubov Sobol and three other people were put Friday under a two-month house arrest on charges of allegedly violating coronavirus restrictions during last weekend's protests.

Prosecutors also demanded that social media platforms block calls to join the protests.

The Interior Ministry has issued stern warnings to the public not to join the protests, saying participants could be charged with taking part in mass riots, which carries a prison sentence of up to eight years. Those engaging in violence against police could face up to 15 years.

Nearly 4,000 people were reportedly detained at demonstrations on Jan. 23 calling for Navalny's release took place in more than 100 Russian cities, and some were given fines and jail terms. About 20 were accused of assaulting police and faced criminal charges.

Just after Navalny's arrest, his team released a two-hour video on his YouTube channel about the Black Sea residence purportedly built for Putin. The video has been viewed over 100 million times, helping fuel discontent and inspiring a stream of sarcastic jokes on the internet amid an economic downturn.

Demonstrators in Moscow chanted “Aqua discotheque!,” a reference to one of the fancy amenities at the residence that also features a casino and a hookah lounge equipped for watching pole dances.

Putin says that neither he nor any of his close relatives own the property. On Saturday, construction magnate Arkady Rotenberg, a longtime Putin confidant and his occasional judo sparring partner, claimed that he himself owned the property.

Russia has seen extensive corruption during Putin's time in office even as many ordinary citizens struggle financially.

Navalny fell into a coma on Aug. 20 while on a domestic flight from Siberia to Moscow. He was transferred to a Berlin hospital two days later. Labs in Germany, France and Sweden, and tests by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, established that he was exposed to the Novichok nerve agent. Russian authorities have refused to open a full-fledged criminal inquiry, claiming a lack of evidence that he was poisoned.

When he returned to Russia in January, Navalny was jailed for 30 days after Russia's prison service alleged he had violated the probation terms of his suspended sentence from a 2014 money-laundering conviction that he has rejected as political revenge.

On Thursday, a Moscow court rejected Navalny's appeal to be released, and another hearing next week could turn his 3 1/2-year suspended sentence into one he must serve in prison.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
In the study, the scientists found that when SARS-CoV-2 takes over, it completely changes the cells' metabolic processes.(Bloomberg file photo)
In the study, the scientists found that when SARS-CoV-2 takes over, it completely changes the cells' metabolic processes.(Bloomberg file photo)
world news

Scientists decode how coronavirus damages lung cells within hours

PTI, Boston
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:03 PM IST
According to the researchers, "the virus does wholesale remodeling of the lung cells."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Israel has agreed to transfer 5,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinians to immunize front-line medical workers.(AP file photo)
Israel has agreed to transfer 5,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinians to immunize front-line medical workers.(AP file photo)
world news

Israel to give some coronavirus vaccines to Palestinians

AP, Jerusalem, Israel
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:00 PM IST
It was the first time that Israel has confirmed the transfer of vaccines to the Palestinians.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia Navalnaya are seen onboard a plane during a flight from Berlin to Moscow,(File Photo / REUTERS)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia Navalnaya are seen onboard a plane during a flight from Berlin to Moscow,(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

Police detain wife of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny at Moscow protest

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 05:48 PM IST
OVD-Info, a monitoring group, said that more than 300 people had already been detained at the Moscow rally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) visit Huanan seafood market in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter(REUTERS)
Members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) visit Huanan seafood market in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter(REUTERS)
world news

WHO team visits Wuhan's Huanan food market, likely origin of Covid-19

AFP
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 05:41 PM IST
The emergence of the new variants has further complicated the fight against the coronavirus, which first emerged in late 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan before unleashing death and economic devastation around the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A participant holds a placard reading "One for all, all for one" during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.(REUTERS)
A participant holds a placard reading "One for all, all for one" during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.(REUTERS)
world news

Russia arrests over 1,000 people demanding Navalny's release

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 05:06 PM IST
Russian authorities have mounted a massive effort to stem the tide of demonstrations after tens of thousands of people rallied across the country last weekend in the largest and most widespread show of discontent Russia has seen in years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Osama bin Laden was killed in a midnight raid by the US Navy SEALs in Pakistan's garrison town of Abbottabad in 2011.(AP)
Osama bin Laden was killed in a midnight raid by the US Navy SEALs in Pakistan's garrison town of Abbottabad in 2011.(AP)
world news

Osama bin Laden supported, funded Nawaz Sharif: Ex-Pak envoy Abida Hussain

ANI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:55 PM IST
Nawaz Sharif has been accused, time and again, of taking money from slain terrorist Osama bin Laden in order to promote and fund jihad in Kashmir.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Democrats-controlled House of Representatives impeached Donald Trump on the charge of “Incitement of Insurrection”.(REUTERS)
Democrats-controlled House of Representatives impeached Donald Trump on the charge of “Incitement of Insurrection”.(REUTERS)
world news

Trump left with no legal representation ahead of impeachment trial. Here’s why

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:22 PM IST
The Senate trial is scheduled to begin on February 9 and no attorneys have announced that they are working on the case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shoppers line up outside Coles Supermarket during the Covid-19 pandemic in North Perth, Australia January 31, 2021.(TRAVISTY JAMES via REUTERS)
Shoppers line up outside Coles Supermarket during the Covid-19 pandemic in North Perth, Australia January 31, 2021.(TRAVISTY JAMES via REUTERS)
world news

Perth in lockdown, ending Australia's two-week run without Covid-19

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:54 PM IST
Australia's fourth-most populous city had recorded no cases of the virus for 10 months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
South Korea reported another new 355 cases on Sunday, bringing the national caseload since the pandemic began to 78,205, including 1,420 deaths.
South Korea reported another new 355 cases on Sunday, bringing the national caseload since the pandemic began to 78,205, including 1,420 deaths.
world news

South Korea warns of Lunar New Year virus risks

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:53 PM IST
  • The government will also maintain restrictions on indoor dining in the Seoul metropolitan area for another two weeks, requiring restaurants to provide only deliveries and take out after 9 pm
READ FULL STORY
Close
A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021. (REUTERS)
A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021. (REUTERS)
world news

Covid-19: Pakistan set to get AstraZeneca, Sinopharm shots

AP, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:13 PM IST
A plane is being sent to China to bring the first tranche of half a million doses of Sinopharm’s vaccine
READ FULL STORY
Close
Israeli soldiers stand next to the body of a Palestinian at the scene of an attack near the West Bank settlement of Gush Etzion.(AP)
Israeli soldiers stand next to the body of a Palestinian at the scene of an attack near the West Bank settlement of Gush Etzion.(AP)
world news

Israeli army kills alleged Palestinian attacker in West Bank

AP, Jerusalem
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:13 PM IST
The military shared a photo of the alleged weapon, which appears to be a cluster of knives taped to a broom handle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An unidentified gunman shot dead an anti-terrorism official in Peshawar. (HT representative image)
An unidentified gunman shot dead an anti-terrorism official in Peshawar. (HT representative image)
world news

Pakistan anti-terrorism official shot dead by gunman in Peshawar

ANI, Pakistan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:58 PM IST
Another CTD official was injured in the attack and was shifted to a hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden's administration was "outraged by the Pakistani Supreme Court's decision", White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters last week.(AP)
US President Joe Biden's administration was "outraged by the Pakistani Supreme Court's decision", White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters last week.(AP)
world news

Daniel Pearl's family to challenge Pakistan murder acquittals

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:53 PM IST
  • The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the acquittal of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and three other men last year, triggering outrage from the United States.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots must be kept frozen for long-term storage.(Bloomberg)
The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots must be kept frozen for long-term storage.(Bloomberg)
world news

Pfizer or Sputnik? Race to inject against Covid prompts calls for choice

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:53 PM IST
Doses remain scarce for now, amid a global scramble inflamed by a dispute between the European Union and British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Greta Thunberg was named as one of "the foremost spokespeople in the fight against the climate crisis", with the campaigning group she co-founded, Fridays for Future, also receiving a nod.(via REUTERS)
Greta Thunberg was named as one of "the foremost spokespeople in the fight against the climate crisis", with the campaigning group she co-founded, Fridays for Future, also receiving a nod.(via REUTERS)
world news

Navalny, WHO and Thunberg among nominees for Nobel Peace Prize

Reuters, Oslo
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:39 PM IST
Also on the list is Aminatou Haidar, for her peaceful campaigning towards an independent Western Sahara, the International Space Station and the International Scout Movement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP