Russia assesses 'significant losses' in Ukraine invasion: ‘Huge tragedy for us’

In its most sombre assessment of the Ukraine invasion so far, Russia on Thursday described the “significant losses of troops” and the extensive economic sanctions by the West as a “tragedy”. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov lamented the rising death toll as invading troops have failed to make quick progress against the expectations of Moscow.

"We have significant losses of troops," Peskov told the British channel Sky News in an interview. "It's a huge tragedy for us."

The six-week-long offensive has left hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians homeless and more are being evacuated from eastern cities before Russia further intensifies what it calls a “special military operation”. The brutal killings of civilians in Ukraine’s Bucha led to a UN General Assembly vote, suspending Russia from the Human Rights Council.

The UN body expressed "grave concern at the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis".

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin acknowledged that his country is facing its most difficult economic situation in three decades due to unprecedented Western sanctions.

On Thursday, the US Congress voted to end normal trade relations with Russia in an attempt to rachet up pressure on Kremlin to withdraw its troops from war-hit Ukraine. The legislation enables US President Joe Biden to inflict steep tariff hikes on Russia and its ally Belarus.

"Putin must absolutely be held accountable for the detestable, despicable war crimes he is committing against Ukraine: the images we have seen coming out of that country... are just pure evil," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

"It reminds us of the worst moments in human history, caused by the evil man, Putin: hundreds of civilians murdered in cold blood."

