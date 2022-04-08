Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Russia assesses 'significant losses' in Ukraine invasion: ‘Huge tragedy for us’
world news

Russia assesses 'significant losses' in Ukraine invasion: ‘Huge tragedy for us’

The UN General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council over the brutal killings of civilians in Ukraine's Bucha.
A Ukrainian serviceman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)
Published on Apr 08, 2022 11:49 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

In its most sombre assessment of the Ukraine invasion so far, Russia on Thursday described the “significant losses of troops” and the extensive economic sanctions by the West as a “tragedy”. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov lamented the rising death toll as invading troops have failed to make quick progress against the expectations of Moscow.

"We have significant losses of troops," Peskov told the British channel Sky News in an interview. "It's a huge tragedy for us."

The six-week-long offensive has left hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians homeless and more are being evacuated from eastern cities before Russia further intensifies what it calls a “special military operation”. The brutal killings of civilians in Ukraine’s Bucha led to a UN General Assembly vote, suspending Russia from the Human Rights Council.

The UN body expressed "grave concern at the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis".

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin acknowledged that his country is facing its most difficult economic situation in three decades due to unprecedented Western sanctions.

On Thursday, the US Congress voted to end normal trade relations with Russia in an attempt to rachet up pressure on Kremlin to withdraw its troops from war-hit Ukraine. The legislation enables US President Joe Biden to inflict steep tariff hikes on Russia and its ally Belarus.

RELATED STORIES

"Putin must absolutely be held accountable for the detestable, despicable war crimes he is committing against Ukraine: the images we have seen coming out of that country... are just pure evil," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

"It reminds us of the worst moments in human history, caused by the evil man, Putin: hundreds of civilians murdered in cold blood."

(With inputs from Reuters, AFP)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP