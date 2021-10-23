Russia authorises simultaneous vaccination against Covid-19, influenza

Russia, which is currently facing an increased spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), authorised simultaneous vaccination against Covid-19 and influenza.

"Russia’s Health Ministry has authorized simultaneous vaccination against Covid and influenza, as corresponding changes have been made to the instructions for the medical use of the Gam-Covid-Vac (Sputnik V) vaccine," the health ministry's press service said in a statement on Friday, the Tass news agency reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ministry, citing studies, said that the effectiveness of Covid-19 and flu vaccines is not reduced when they are administered at the same time.

“The combination of Sputnik V with the influenza vaccine has been studied in preclinical trials, showing no decrease in immunogenicity of both vaccines when they are administered simultaneously,” the press statement said.

It added that when these two vaccines are given simultaneously, the jab is injected in different parts of the body- for example in the left and right shoulder.

Till now, Russia has recorded over 8.16 million cases due to the coronavirus disease including 228,453 deaths, 822,792 active cases and 7,117,060 recoveries. On Friday, the country saw a record surge in its cases and deaths at 37,141 and 1,064 respectively. Russia's Covid-19 death toll is currently the highest in the whole of Europe.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The country has also recorded infections with a new variant (AY.4.2) which is said to be even more contagious than the Delta variant.

In order to curb the rising number of cases, President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered a week-long paid holiday from October 30 till November 7, in order to keep people away from their offices and public transportation. Local authorities have been told to strengthen their own restrictions during this 7-day period.

In some places where the pandemic situation is worrisome, Putin said the non-working week can start as early as Saturday and go on beyond November 7.