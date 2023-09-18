Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Russia claims to shoot down Ukrainian drones over Crimea, Belgorod

Russia claims to shoot down Ukrainian drones over Crimea, Belgorod

Reuters |
Sep 18, 2023 12:49 AM IST

The ministry said air defence systems destroyed two unmanned aerial vehicles over the southwestern part of the peninsula at about 8:30 pm.

Russia's defence ministry said its forces had downed two Ukrainian drones over southwestern Crimea and a third over Belgorod region on Sunday.

It said air defence systems also destroyed a Ukrainian drone over the Belgorod region(Representative image)

The ministry said air defence systems destroyed two unmanned aerial vehicles over the southwestern part of the peninsula at about 8:30 p.m. Moscow time. It said air defence systems also destroyed a Ukrainian drone over the Belgorod region about 10 minutes later. Reuters could not verify the report.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
Topics
russia russia ukraine crisis russian president vladimir putin ukraine war ukraine
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP