Ukraine's Zelensky claims Putin no longer in Moscow amid mutiny in Russia

AFP |
Jun 25, 2023 05:58 AM IST

Russia coup: The man from the Kremlin is obviously very scared and is probably hiding somewhere," Zelensky said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that Russia's Vladimir Putin is likely "very scared" and hiding someplace as rebel mercenaries advance on Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.(AFP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.(AFP)

"The man from the Kremlin is obviously very scared and is probably hiding somewhere," Zelensky said in his daily address to the nation, adding that Putin has “created this threat himself.”

vladimir putin russia moscow volodymyr zelensky
