Russia coup: Moscow lifts ‘anti-terrorist’ security regime after Wagner mutiny

The Russian capital Moscow on Monday lifted an "anti-terrorist" security regime it had imposed over the weekend when mutinous Wagner mercenaries threatened to storm the city.

The light on the floors of the building form the letter Z which has become a symbol of the Russian military, in central Moscow. (AP)

The city's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, announced the decision on his Telegram account, thanking Muscovites for their "calm and understanding" during the crisis.