'Everything is just beginning in Russia': Zelensky's aide on Wagner operation

Jun 24, 2023 12:00 PM IST

Russia coup: "The split between the elites is too obvious. Agreeing and pretending that everything is settled won't work," Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted.

A senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday described the actions by Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin as a "counter-terrorist operation" and said that "everything is just beginning in Russia".

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group are seen atop of a tank in a street near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don,(Reuters)

"The split between the elites is too obvious. Agreeing and pretending that everything is settled won't work," Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted.

"Someone must definitely lose: either Prigozhin...or the collective 'anti-Prygozhin'," he added.

“Everything is just beginning in Russia.”

Topics
russia russia ukraine crisis russian president vladimir putin ukraine ukraine war
