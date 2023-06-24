Russia coup LIVE: Wagner mercenary's armed convoy headed towards Moscow, said boss

Chief of Wagner Group, a private army of mercenaries that spearheaded much of Russia's offensive in Ukraine, Yevgeny Prigozhin has vowed to ‘go all the way’ to topple the military leadership in Moscow after the 62-year-old mercenary leader accused the Russian military of launching a deadly strike on his troops. In an audio message, he said that his troops will ‘destroy everything that stands in our way’ and warned Russians against resisting his forces and called on to join him. “This is not a military coup, but a march of justice,” he added. A company linked to the chief of Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin -- shows Yevgeny Prigozhin holding a Russian national flag in front of his soldiers holding Wagner Group's flags in Bakhmut,(AFP)

The extraordinary development came as a result of Prigozhin's bitter feud with Moscow's military leadership over the months.

Following Prigozhin's statement, security measures in Moscow has been tightened, with critical facilities ‘put under reinforced protection’. A prominent Russian general has also urged the mercenary leader to stop, hinting that ‘the enemy is just waiting for the internal political situation to worsen in the country’.

Meanwhile, Ukraine said they are monitoring the infighting in Moscow, and hoping rival Russian factions "eat each other over power and money".

