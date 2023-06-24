Home / World News / Russia coup LIVE: Wagner mercenary's armed convoy headed towards Moscow, said boss
Live

Russia coup LIVE: Wagner mercenary's armed convoy headed towards Moscow, said boss

Jun 24, 2023 10:10 AM IST
Russia-Wagner Group rebellion LIVE updates: Follow updates here

Chief of Wagner Group, a private army of mercenaries that spearheaded much of Russia's offensive in Ukraine, Yevgeny Prigozhin has vowed to ‘go all the way’ to topple the military leadership in Moscow after the 62-year-old mercenary leader accused the Russian military of launching a deadly strike on his troops. In an audio message, he said that his troops will ‘destroy everything that stands in our way’ and warned Russians against resisting his forces and called on to join him. “This is not a military coup, but a march of justice,” he added.

A company linked to the chief of Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin -- shows Yevgeny Prigozhin holding a Russian national flag in front of his soldiers holding Wagner Group's flags in Bakhmut,
A company linked to the chief of Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin -- shows Yevgeny Prigozhin holding a Russian national flag in front of his soldiers holding Wagner Group's flags in Bakhmut,(AFP)

The extraordinary development came as a result of Prigozhin's bitter feud with Moscow's military leadership over the months. 

Following Prigozhin's statement, security measures in Moscow has been tightened, with critical facilities ‘put under reinforced protection’. A prominent Russian general has also urged the mercenary leader to stop, hinting that ‘the enemy is just waiting for the internal political situation to worsen in the country’.

Meanwhile, Ukraine said they are monitoring the infighting in Moscow, and hoping rival Russian factions "eat each other over power and money".

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 24, 2023 10:10 AM IST

    Prigozhin seen with commander of southern military district

    Visuals coming in from Russia where Wagner Group's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin could be seen sitting with commander of southern military distict Rostov, the city which has been captured by the mercenary group.

  • Jun 24, 2023 10:06 AM IST

    Wagner mercenary chief said he sent a convoy to Moscow to topple military leadership

    Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin appeared to suggest he had sent an armed convoy on a 1,200-km (750-mile) charge towards Moscow on Saturday in an unlikely attempt to topple the military leadership.

    Russian local officials said a military convoy was on the main motorway linking the southern part of European Russia, bordering Ukraine, with Moscow, and warned residents to avoid it.

    Hours earlier, the Russian authorities had accused Prigozhin of staging an armed mutiny after he alleged, without providing evidence, that the military leadership had killed a huge number of his fighters in an air strike, and vowed to punish them.

  • Jun 24, 2023 10:01 AM IST

    Wagner tanks marked ‘Siberia’ on them roaming in southern military city

    Wagner PMC tank marked "Siberia" celebrates the taking of the Southern Military District headquarters in Rostov.

  • Jun 24, 2023 09:55 AM IST

    Wagner vehicles reportedly destroyed by Russian military

    Russian military helicopters have reportedly destroyed at least two Wagner PMC vehicles in Voronezh region in Russia.

  • Jun 24, 2023 09:53 AM IST

    Wagner Group chief said his forces took down Russian military helicopter

    The chief of mercenary group Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin said early Saturday that his forces had shot down a Russian military helicopter.

    "A helicopter has just now opened fire at a civilian column. It has been shot down by units of PMC Wagner," Prigozhin said in a new audio message.

    Prigozhin earlier said his units, which have for months spearheaded an assault in eastern Ukraine, had entered the southern Russian region of Rostov.

    Prigozhin accused Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov of ordering strikes against his units even though they were moving among civilian vehicles.

  • Jun 24, 2023 09:49 AM IST

    Wagner mercenary chief claims ‘half of Russian army ready to join’ him

    After chief of Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin declared an armed rebellion against the military leadership in Moscow, he now claims that nearly half of Russian army is ready to join him.

  • Jun 24, 2023 09:41 AM IST

    Why is Rostov-on-Don city, captured by Wagner Group, important?

    Rostov-on-Don is home to Russian military headquarters for the southern region. The entire Ukraine fighting is being overseen from this region.

  • Jun 24, 2023 09:36 AM IST

    Moscow takes several ‘anti-terror’ measures against its own armed group

    The mayor of Moscow said on Saturday that "anti-terror" measures were being taken in the Russian capital after the chief of mercenary group Wagner vowed to bring down the country's military leadership.

    Authorities in the regions of Rostov and Lipetsk also said security had been reinforced there.

    Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said earlier his units, which spearheaded an assault in eastern Ukraine, had entered the southern region of Rostov.

    "In connection with the incoming information in Moscow, anti-terrorist measures aimed at strengthening security are being taken," Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on social media. (AFP)

  • Jun 24, 2023 09:35 AM IST

    Does Wagner Group chief Prigozhin pose a threat to Russia?

    As 62-year-old Yevgeny Prigozhin is now threatening Moscow with a coup, Russian chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov said Russia has long turned into a mafia state and years ago Russia collapsed. "As I said, there is no Russian state, no political chain of command, and total failure in Ukraine has exposed that. Who will obey whose orders now? If Prigozhin is still alive and free in 24 hours, we will have entered a new reality," Kasparov said. Read more

  • Jun 24, 2023 09:30 AM IST

    Clashes reported between Wagner Group and Russian military miles away from Rostov-on-Don

    Clashes between Elements of the Wagner PMC Group and the Russian Military are reportedly ongoing along the M-4 Highway in the Pavlovsk District of the Voronezh Region which is over 216 Miles away from the City of Rostov-on-Don which appears to now be under the Control of the Wager Group.

  • Jun 24, 2023 09:27 AM IST

    Locals not sure about what's happening around them

    After the Wagner Group had captured Russia's key military town of Rostov-on-Don, locals in the area seems to be confused about the recent development around them. 

  • Jun 24, 2023 09:24 AM IST

    Public hygiene first? Russian seen brooming road next to tanks

    A Twitter handle posted a video showing a Russian lady prioritising cleanliness over being concerned for what is considered as a coup to ‘topple’ the military leadershio in Moscow. 

  • Jun 24, 2023 09:15 AM IST

    Wagner Group's tanks surround defence ministry building in key military district

    Videos posted on social media shows Wagner PMC tanks surrounding the Defence Ministry building in Russia's military district of Rostov-on-Don. Read more

russia ukraine crisis

