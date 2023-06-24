If Prigozhin is still alive...: Garry Kasparov says Russia a mafia front, no state

As 62-year-old Yevgeny Prigozhin is now threatening Moscow with a coup, Russian chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov said Russia has long turned into a mafia state and years ago Russia collapsed. "As I said, there is no Russian state, no political chain of command, and total failure in Ukraine has exposed that. Who will obey whose orders now? If Prigozhin is still alive and free in 24 hours, we will have entered a new reality," Kasparov said. Yevgeny Prigozhin has called for an armed uprising to oust the defence minister(AP)

Russia is a mafia front with factions fighting each other for money, resources and power and the present situation is a clear indication that Putin was not able to control the factions from infighting, the grandmaster said. Putin or anyone else, the situation is hardly going to change as they will be faced with "threats and instability", Garry Kasparov said in a long Twitter thread.

Do not let whatever mafia show that is now out in the open in Russia distract from the goal of Ukrainian victory. It is time to accelerate, not hesitate. If you agree that "let them all lose" in Russia is ideal, the road to that is victory. Glory to Ukraine...PS Please keep in mind that even more than usual, everything coming out of the Kremlin, and Russian generally, will be lies. It's instinctive and about control. Such people would not admit they were drowning to a lifeguard. - Garry Kasparov

"The knives in Russia grow longer and sharper as Ukrainian battlefield successes increase. Defeat is always an orphan… Scapegoats will be found & their fortunes seized. But eventually the ones responsible will be held accountable," Garry Kasparov said.

Yevgeny Prigozhin for months criticised the Russian military leadership for launching strikes on his men. Now he has escalated the attack in what seems to be the gravest challenge in front of Putin since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Yevgeny Prigozhin was known as Putin's confidante as Prigozhin and Putin go way back -- both born in Leningrad. Yevgeny Prigozhin is also known as Putin's chef as the restaurants owned by him provide service for Kremlin.

The security services have reacted to Yevgeny Priogozhin's coup call and sought his arrest. Security was heightened in Moscow and in Rostov-on-Don.

Prigozhin claimed his forces crossed into Russia from Ukraine and reached Rostov. "We will destroy anyone who stands in our way," he said.

Prigozhin refused to call this armed march of his men a military coup, but a 'march of justice'.

The National Anti-Terrorism Committee, which is part of the Federal Security Services, or FSB, charged him with calling for an armed rebellion, punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

