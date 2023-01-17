Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Russia defence minister visits Russian troops involved in Ukraine

world news
Published on Jan 17, 2023 11:26 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: “Sergei Shoigu thanked the servicemen who courageously perform tasks in the special military operation zone,” the defence ministry said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu is seen. (Reuters)
Reuters |

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has visited Russian troops involved in Ukraine, the ministry said on Tuesday.

"Sergei Shoigu thanked the servicemen who courageously perform tasks in the special military operation zone, and presented state awards to the servicemen for their dedication and heroism," the ministry said in a statement on its Telegram messaging app.

Russia calls its invasion of Ukraine a "special military operation," while Kyiv and its allies say it is an unprovoked, imperialist land grab.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the Russian defence report.

