Russia detains man suspected of sending military aircraft photos to Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine War: The FSB said a man was suspected of taking photographs of equipment from Russia's fighter planes and sending them to a Ukrainian citizen who worked at a Ukrainian aviation plant, according to the reports.
Russia detained a top manager of an aviation factory on suspicion of passing secret military information to Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday, citing the FSB federal security agency.
The FSB said it had opened a treason case against the suspect.
Two Indian films at TIFF focus on Covid’s impact on society
Two-and-a-half years after the global disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the subject has become the telling backdrop for two Indian films premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), exploring the social and mental toll it has taken. National Award-winning director Rima Das' movie Tora's Husband, which looks at layers of turmoil in a small town of Assam, had its world premiere at TIFF on September 11.
Watch| 'Sick old man': Prince Andrew heckled at Queen's funeral procession
A 22-year-old man was arrested over charges of heckling Prince Andrew during the procession for Queen Elizabeth II's coffin in Scotland, the police said. In a video shared on Twitter, as all the children of Britain's longest serving monarch can be seen walking behind her coffin, the man is hearted shouting, "Andrew, you're a sick old man". The man was then detained by the police, the Independent reported.
Russia's ‘worst’ defeat in Ukraine since Feb as Kyiv makes gains: 10 updates
Ukrainian troops continued inexorable pressure on retreating Russia forces as Kyiv held on to a sudden momentum gained in the war which began after Moscow's February invasion. Ukraine has made major territorial gains especially in the city of Kharkiv. Watch video here: Here are top 10 updates on Russia-Ukraine War: 1. Ukraine's counteroffensive left Russia struggling for a response as Moscow faces its largest military defeat in Ukraine since early days of the invasion.
How Middle East heating faster than world average may affect 400 million people
The Middle East is heating at nearly twice the global average, a new climate study found adding that there was an average increase of 0.45 degrees Celsius per decade across the Middle East, during which the global average rise was 0.27 degrees per decade. If immediate steps are not taken, the region could heat up by almost five degrees Celsius by the end of the century.
UK's unemployment reduces to lowest since 1974
Britain's unemployment rate dropped to the lowest since 1974 as more people dropped out of the workforce. The government said 3.6% of adults were out of work and looking for jobs in the three months through July, lower than the 3.8% pace in the previous months. Economists had expected no change. A total of 194,000 people left the workforce over the period due to increases in long-term sickness and young people moving into education.
