Russia fires in Kyiv, Kharkiv; Indian student dies in shelling: Top updates on Ukraine war
- At least eight people died and six more injured at a residential building in Kharkiv - Ukraine's second-largest city, following a Russian airstrike. Five people died and five others sustained injuries after Russian troops knocked off the main television tower in Kyiv, thereby disrupting signal.
Russia's military operation in Ukraine entered the sixth day on Tuesday, and marked one of the most tragic developments throughout. With sirens going off across Ukraine's capital Kyiv, and Russian missiles burning down an administrative building and residential blocks in Kharkiv, several civilians lost their lives.
Among those who died during the day due to fighting and airstrikes in Kharkiv include a 21-year-old Indian medical student as well. Naveen Shekharappa was waiting outside a grocery store in the city when a missile hit the administrative building this morning.
The news of his death was confirmed by the ministry of external affairs on Twitter later in the evening.
Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the European Parliament at an extraordinary session to discuss the situation at his country. After his speech, he received a standing ovation by the members for showing courage and rallying his people to stand up against the Russians.
Here are the top five developments of day six of Russia-Ukraine conflict:
- Several killed in Kharkiv due to Russian missiles. Ukraine's interior ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said that the toll is expected to rise as debris is being cleared. Russian airstrikes hit a TV tower at the heart of Kyiv causing the death of five persons and injuring five more.
- A 21-year-old Indian medical student named Naveen Shekharappa dies in shelling in Kharkiv, sending shockwaves across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his father soon after, and even called another high-level meeting to oversee the current evacuation process of stranded Indians from Ukraine.
- Ukraine President Zelenskyy, who on Sunday signed an application form for European Union membership addressed the European Parliament during the meeting to “prove” that the bloc is with his country.
- Zelenskyy also spoke with US President Joe Biden on the latter's “anti-Russian sanctions and defense assistance to Ukraine”, and also thanked him for their “support". “We must stop the aggressor as soon as possible,” Zelenskyy tweeted on Tuesday.
- The delegations of Russia and Ukraine are planning to meet for the second round of ceasefire talks on Wednesday (March 2).
