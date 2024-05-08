Russia hits critical energy infrastructure in Ukraine's Lviv region, fires 50 missiles overnight

Russia hit critical energy infrastructure in Stryi district and a power generation facility in Chervonohrad district in western Ukraine on Wednesday, Lviv governor said in a statement on Telegram messaging app. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy (Reuters)(REUTERS)

The missile strike caused a fire at the power generation facility, with emergency services working on site, he said. No casualties were reported in the attack on Lviv region at the time.

Russia's air attack caused serious equipment damage at three thermal power plants, DTEK, Ukraine's largest private electricity company, said on Wednesday.

"The equipment is seriously damaged," DTEK said on the Telegram messaging app. "Power engineers are currently working on eliminating the consequences of the attack."

Russia used more than 50 missiles and 20 drones in overnight attack on Ukraine's infrastructure on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram.

The attack took place on the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation.

"The whole world must clearly understand who is who. The whole world has no right to give Nazism another chance," Zelenskiy wrote.