Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Russia hits power grid in central regions of Ukraine: ‘Equipment damaged’

Russia hits power grid in central regions of Ukraine: ‘Equipment damaged’

world news
Published on Oct 27, 2022 02:07 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "Equipment at the major network of the Ukrainian energy system in the central regions was damaged," the grid operator said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Firefighters work after a drone attack on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)
Reuters |

Russian forces struck the power grid in central regions of Ukraine overnight and further electricity supply restrictions are possible, grid operator Ukrenergo said on Thursday.

Read more: Iran's president says anti-hijab 'riots' pave way for 'terror' attacks

"Equipment at the major network of the Ukrainian energy system in the central regions was damaged," it said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia has stepped up its strikes on crucial Ukrainian infrastructure including the power grid in recent weeks, leaving millions without electricity or heating for lengthy periods of time as winter approaches.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP