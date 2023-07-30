Home / World News / Eight dead, several hospitalised after trees crash into campsite during 'hurricane' in Russia

Eight dead, several hospitalised after trees crash into campsite during 'hurricane' in Russia

AFP |
Jul 30, 2023 03:18 PM IST

The emergencies ministry said that nearly 100 rescuers were clearing debris at a campsite near Lake Yalchik.

Eight people died and another 10 were hospitalised in Russia when trees crashed into a campsite during a severe storm described as a "hurricane", authorities said on Sunday.

Several hundred people camped on the shores of Lake Yalchik when the storm struck, the emergencies ministry said. (Twitter)
Several hundred people camped on the shores of Lake Yalchik when the storm struck, the emergencies ministry said. (Twitter)

"According to the latest information, eight people died in Mari El due to the hurricane that took place the day before," said Yevgeny Maslov, mayor of the city of Yoshkar-Ola.

Read: 2023 Atlantic Hurricane season names announced by WMO: Arlene, Bret, Cindy…

Mari El is a Russian region located along the northern bank of the Volga River, and Yoshkar-Ola is its largest city.

The emergencies ministry said that nearly 100 rescuers were clearing debris at a campsite near Lake Yalchik, adding that overall 27 people had received injuries.

"Vacationers did not take into account the weather forecast," the ministry said on messaging app Telegram.

Several hundred people camped on the shores of Lake Yalchik when the storm struck, the emergencies ministry added.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out