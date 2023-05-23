Home / Environment / 2023 Atlantic Hurricane season names announced by WMO: Arlene, Bret, Cindy, and Don in the roster

2023 Atlantic Hurricane season names announced by WMO: Arlene, Bret, Cindy, and Don in the roster

ByHT News Desk
May 23, 2023 04:56 PM IST

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), based in Geneva, is responsible for choosing hurricanes names years in advance.

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has revealed the list of names for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. The roster begins with Arlene, Bret, Cindy, and Don, and should the year prove tempestuous, it may end with Whitney.

An aerial view of flood waters and destruction caused by Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana in 2020. (Mario Tama / AFP)
Here are the 21 names approved by WMO:

Arlene

Bret

Cindy

Don

Emily

Franklin

Gert

Harold

Idalia

Jose

Katia

Lee

Margot

Nigel

Ophelia

Philippe

Rina

Sean

Tammy

Vince

Whitney

If all 21 names are used this year (which we hope doesn't happen), there is a supplementary list available:

Adria

Braylen

Caridad

Deshawn

Emery

Foster

Gemma

Heath

Isla

Jacobus

Kenzie

Lucio

Makayla

Nolan

Orlanda

Pax

Ronin

Sophie

Tayshaun

Viviana

Will

Why Do We Name Storms?

Before the system of naming storms was implemented, forecasters had to refer to storms by their geographical location, such as "the storm 500 miles east-southeast of Miami." But as storms move, their descriptions had to change accordingly, leading to confusion. The situation was even more challenging when multiple storms were ongoing at the same time​​.

The Evolution of Storm Naming

To simplify communication, the U.S. adopted a system in 1953 of using female names for hurricanes. This system evolved in 1979 to include male names. Since then, the names have alternated between male and female. The names are arranged in alphabetical order, with each new storm getting the next name on the list. Interestingly, names beginning with Q, U, X, Y, and Z are omitted due to the lack of usable names that start with those letters​3​.

Retiring and Replacing Names

The WMO, based in Geneva, is responsible for choosing these names years in advance, adhering to strict criteria. If a hurricane proves particularly deadly or costly, its name is "retired" and replaced by another. For instance, the names Ian and Fiona were retired from the list of hurricane names due to the death and destruction they caused in 2022​.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

