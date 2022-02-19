Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
world news

Russia makes demands that it knows can't be fulfilled, NATO chief says

“Russia which is openly contesting core values for European security,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin (file photo, Reuters)
Updated on Feb 19, 2022 04:10 PM IST
Reuters | Byhindustantimes.com

Moscow is confronting NATO with demands it knows the alliance cannot meet, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Saturday.

"The danger is now the combination of this massive military build-up with the very threatening rhetoric, putting forward demands they know we cannot meet and say: If we don't meet them, there will be military consequences," Stoltenberg told the Munich Security Conference.

"This is a new normal, that we have a Russia which is openly contesting core values for European security and then demonstrating their will to use force or the threat of force to get their will," he added.

Topics
russia ukraine
