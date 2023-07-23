Home / World News / 4 killed, 10 injured after hot water pipe bursts in Moscow mall

4 killed, 10 injured after hot water pipe bursts in Moscow mall

Reuters |
Jul 23, 2023 07:31 AM IST

Russian news agencies quoted investigators as saying that there had been no ammonia leak at the site as had been suspected for a time.

Four people were killed and 10 injured on Saturday after a hot water pipe burst at a shopping mall in western Moscow, officials said.

Emergency services vehicles are parked outside the shopping mall Vremena Goda (The Seasons) following the burst of a pipe in Moscow.(REUTERS)
Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said some of those injured had suffered burns, and that emergency services were working on the scene.

Video footage showed flooding throughout the building and steam flowing out of a doorway.

The mall, known as Vremena Goda (The Seasons), opened in 2007 and houses over 150 stores.

"We are providing medical assistance to all the victims," Sobyanin said.

