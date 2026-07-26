‘Russia must be stopped’Zelenskyy claims Moscow sharing intel with Iran on US bases, Middle East states

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday levied serious allegations against Russia, accusing Moscow of providing satellite intelligence to Iran. This comes as the conflict in the Middle East continues to raise regional security concerns.

Zelenskyy specified that on July 19 and 20 alone, Russian satellites focused on four regional air bases. (File Photo/AP)

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In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Zelenskyy claimed that active Russian satellite surveillance of Gulf states and US military facilities in the region has been recorded since early July.

Also Read | Trump warns China and Russia: ‘Arm Iran and it will be very bad for you’

"I will instruct our intelligence to share with our partners the information we have regarding Russia’s new assistance to the Iranian regime. Since the beginning of July, we have recorded active Russian satellite surveillance of the Gulf states and U.S. military facilities located there," he said.

"These images subsequently appear in Iran. At the same time, there is a clear correlation between Russia’s satellite imagery of these sites and Iranian strikes – both before the attacks, in preparation for them, and afterward, to assess the damage inflicted," he wrote in the post.

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{{^usCountry}} Zelenskyy specified that on July 19 and 20 alone, Russian satellites focused on four regional air bases, two in Bahrain, one in Jordan, and one in Kuwait. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zelenskyy specified that on July 19 and 20 alone, Russian satellites focused on four regional air bases, two in Bahrain, one in Jordan, and one in Kuwait. {{/usCountry}}

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"On July 19 and 20 alone, four air bases fell within the area of interest of Russian satellites – two in Bahrain, one in Jordan, and one in Kuwait. The purpose is clear. None of us in the world should turn a blind eye to one very simple fact: evil always seeks ways to make things worse and spread further. Russia must be stopped. This war must be stopped. Pressure on the aggressor must work," he added.

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Also Read | US halts attacks at Iran, road to diplomacy open? What is happening in West Asia

India issues advisory

The security situation in and around the Black Sea and adjoining areas remains volatile due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Amid this, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has advised Indian nationals intending to undertake employment on commercial vessels operating in the region to carefully assess the prevailing security risks before accepting such assignments.

Also Read | Zelensky sacks army chief Syrsky after days of protests

What is happening in the Middle East?

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As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine rages on, Iran on Sunday stated that there was progress in talks with Oman on management of the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic shipping route crucial for oil and gas trade. Meanwhile, Tehran said on Saturday that it had not recorded any US attacks after nearly two weeks of strikes, according to AFP.

This comes as tensions remain high across the Middle East, with the Strait of Hormuz witnessing the ripple effects of the conflict.

The Pentagon presented US President Donald Trump with a plan for a 14th consecutive night of strikes, but he declined to authorise it, according to an Axios report.

The report also said that Trump's order came after an Omani delegation arrived in Tehran "for talks on a new arrangement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz."

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(with inputs from agencies)