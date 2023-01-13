Home / World News / Russia must provide 'immediate' medical care to Kremlin critic Navalny: Berlin

Russia must provide 'immediate' medical care to Kremlin critic Navalny: Berlin

world news
Published on Jan 13, 2023 04:30 PM IST

Navalny Health: Alexei Navalny “is in urgent need of medical assistance as numerous Russian doctors have pointed out.”

Alexei Navalny: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen via a video link.(Reuters)
Alexei Navalny: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen via a video link.(Reuters)
AFP |

Germany on Friday demanded swift medical care for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who has complained of being denied access to hospital treatment by prison officials in Russia.

Read more: Russia says it has taken control of Ukraine's Soledar after months-long battle

Navalny "is in urgent need of medical assistance as numerous Russian doctors have pointed out. We call on the Russian authorities to provide this immediately and completely," said government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alexei navalny
alexei navalny

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out