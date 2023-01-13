Russia must provide 'immediate' medical care to Kremlin critic Navalny: Berlin

Germany on Friday demanded swift medical care for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who has complained of being denied access to hospital treatment by prison officials in Russia.

Navalny "is in urgent need of medical assistance as numerous Russian doctors have pointed out. We call on the Russian authorities to provide this immediately and completely," said government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann.